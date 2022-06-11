Cairo: Officials and students at a secondary school have paid a glowing tribute to an Indian worker before he leaves the kingdom to the homeland for good.
A video circulating on social media shows students at the school in Najran in south-western Saudi Arabia cheering and chanting the name of the worker as he is being feted in the courtyard of the institution. The man appears happy as he is seated amid applause.
The school manager Ali Al Swar told Al Arabiya net that while preparing for a ceremony at the end of the school year, he was approached by a group of students proposing honouring the worker before his departure.
“After consultations, everyone agreed to collect a sum of money from their pocket money for him in a symbolic gesture,” he added.
During the gala, students accompanied the worker and gave him a seat in the middle of the courtyard as their colleagues across the school cheered him.
According to Al Arabiya, the worker’s name is Raju. However his age or how long he has been in service is not mentioned.