Dubai: A Saudi high school student has become the talk of the town after he reportedly paused his wedding ceremony and went to his school to do write an exam, amid mixed feelings of happiness and nervousness.
It so happened that Mohammad bin Fahad Al Laili had an exam on the same day as his wedding and instead of postponing it, he decided to do both.
Al Laili was seen entering his school and exam hall while wearing the traditional Saudi wedding gown, locally known as Bisht Abaya.
“Today, I have a Tafseer exam and I am very optimistic. Things will be okay and Inshallah I will succeed in both my exam and my wedding,” the student told Al Ekhbariya TV.
He is said to have left the hall immediately after the exam to head back to his wedding.
A video of him has gone viral on social media with so many users wishing him good luck in both his exam and wedding.