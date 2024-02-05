Dubai: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a locally manufactured Lucid electric vehicle, a smart patrol vehicle that comes equipped with advanced drone and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the World Defence Show.
The event, which opened its doors in Riyadh on Sunday, has seen a significant turnout, with the vehicle emerging as a major attraction at the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion.
Designed to be integrated within the Saudi security forces’ fleet, the innovative electric vehicle is set to enhance the effectiveness of security patrols across the kingdom. With its cutting-edge security features powered by AI, the vehicle marks a significant step forward in the Saudi security forces’ mission to maintain public safety and security.
Colonel Mansour Al Shukra, spokesperson for the General Traffic Department, highlighted that the introduction of the vehicle aligns with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative, led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.
The vehicle boasts six cameras capable of recognising wanted individuals and detecting criminal or aggressive behaviour, alongside identifying traffic violations.
A notable feature of this electric vehicle is its accompanying drone, designed to respond swiftly to incidents, such as gunfire, by capturing footage of the scene and aiding in rapid response efforts.
The integration of drone technology not only enhances situational awareness but also contributes to the vehicle’s overall mission to improve public safety.
The vehicle is also lauded for its environmental credentials, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in line with the goals of both the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative. Its series of AI technologies includes a Light Bar equipped with cameras for facial recognition and license plate identification, aiding in the enforcement of traffic laws and increasing security coverage.