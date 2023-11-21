Cairo: A museum showcasing the illustrious career of the Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has opened in the Saudi capital Riyadh as part of a majour entertainment and tourist festival.
Fans have been flocking to the museum displaying Ronaldo’s feats including his prizes and shirts.
Highlighted at the mobile museum are memories and inspiring tales of Ronaldo, a winner of five Ballon d’Or awards.
The museum, inaugurated as part of the Riyadh Season, reflects appreciation to the career of Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi club Al Nassr.
Last January, the 38-year-old icon joined the Riyadh-based Al Nassr under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines. He has since dazzled fans with his football wizardry defying age.
Launched in 2019, the Riyadh Season is meant to turn the Saudi capital into as a global entertainment and tourist destination.
The high-profile festival, launched this year under the motto “Big Time”, kicked off on October 28 and drew more than 2 million visitors in its first two weeks, according to head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalsheikh.
In September, Alasheikh said they expect 10-12 million visitors at this year’s edition. He added that 40 per cent of the anticipated revenue from the event has already been achieved through sponsorship deals.
The fourth edition of the Riyadh Season opened with specular shows including an epic fight that saw British boxer Tyson Fury outrivaling former world champion in mixed martial arts Francis Ngannou in a showdown dubbed the “battle of the baddest”.
The Season’s diverse events are taking place in 12 venues in Riyadh, featuring concerts by world celebrities, theatrical shows, global cultures, and restaurants serving a variety of mouth-watering international cuisine.