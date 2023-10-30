Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary footballer, and India's cinematic icon Salman Khan shared a moment at a boxing event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event featured a gripping match with Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in the ring. Khan was observed next to Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
Despite their close proximity, Ronaldo seemed entirely engrossed in the boxing action, oblivious to Khan's presence near him. The football maestro's focus solely on the match led to his unintentional disregard of the Bollywood superstar.
Several fan pages of the actor and footballer shared videos from the stadium.
A social media footage captured Ronaldo walking past Khan at the boxing match.
The duo was spotted at a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Several videos and photos of the duo in the same frame have gone viral on social media and fans cannot get enough of it.
However, no sooner did these rumours start spreading that Ronaldo’s team quickly posted a picture of the two heavyweights talking to each other on X, with the caption: “Cristiano Ronaldo in conversation with Indian film star Salman Khan as Georgina looks on.”
Apart from them, Kanye West, Eminem, and Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is currently hosting 'Bigg Boss 17' and getting ready to light up the box office this Diwali with the upcoming release of 'Tiger 3.'
Ronaldo recently helped Portugal qualify for the Euro 2024 football competition. On the club front, Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr after his stints with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid in European Football, which saw him win top-tier club trophies, including UEFA Champions League.