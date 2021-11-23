Cairo: A video circulated online showing a well-known wedding entertainer showering praise on a Saudi minister has triggered an outcry and promises of an inquiry.
The entertainer, nicknamed Sultana, is seen in the video ululating and commending Minister of Human Resources Ahmed Al Rajhi allegedly at the ministry’s premises. The footage drew online accusations of wasting public money and the minister’s time.
The entertainer, also known as Umm A’ad, told Saudi newspaper Okaz that a female employee at the ministry had arranged with her to welcome the minister. “I showed up at the specified time, entered the place and did my job in receiving the minister and others without objection,” she said.
The entertainer denied she had been paid any money, saying she had been invited to welcome the minister.
“The nature of my work is known, which is welcome, joy cries and praise,” she added, declining to disclose the name of the employee who had allegedly “invited” her.
Officials at the ministry, meanwhile, said it was an “isolated act” of an employee who will be held to account for it according to work rules.