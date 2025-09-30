GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Majid Al Futtaim, Abercrombie & Fitch debut e-commerce in Saudi Arabia

New deal covers e-commerce rollout in Saudi Arabia and entry into Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Majid Al Futtaim operates some of the biggest malls and retail destinations in the UAE and wider Middle East.
Majid Al Futtaim operates some of the biggest malls and retail destinations in the UAE and wider Middle East.
Supplied

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has expanded its partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.), launching the U.S. retailer’s first local e-commerce platforms in the Middle East and setting plans to grow its store network across new regional markets.

E-commerce rollout, new markets

  • Dedicated Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister online stores are now live in Saudi Arabia.

  • Qatar will follow in the coming months, with further Middle East and North Africa markets next in line.

  • The deal also grants expansion rights into Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon, marking Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle’s entry into those countries.

Long-term partnership and growth

The new agreement builds on a 16-year partnership between Majid Al Futtaim and A&F Co. It includes both e-commerce rights and additional store openings, reinforcing an omnichannel growth strategy.

Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said the brands aim to “meet customers where they are” while expanding into new markets. Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, called the deal a “milestone for scaling the brands further across the Middle East.”

Strong performance, expansion plans

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle reported a 26% rise in revenue and a 31% jump in digital sales in 2024, with momentum continuing in 2025. The business opened 20 new stores in the first half of the year, including an Abercrombie & Fitch store in Riyadh’s Solitaire Mall.

Across its Lifestyle portfolio, Majid Al Futtaim now operates 105 stores and 32 e-commerce platforms. The company said the new deal with A&F Co. underscores its focus on strengthening partnerships and accelerating omnichannel retail growth in the region.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaRetail

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Majid Al Futtaim is the exclusive operator of Carrefour in the Middle East and North Africa since 1995.

Carrefour closures in the Gulf: What about UAE?

2m read
Majid Al Futtaim unveils Bright Bites kids’ retail hub

Majid Al Futtaim unveils Bright Bites kids’ retail hub

3m read
Majid Al Futtaim is the exclusive operator of Carrefour in the Middle East and North Africa since 1995.

Carrefour exits, HyperMax enters Bahrain market

2m read
Majid Al Futtaim's top-line numbers for H1-2025 record solid gains.

H1-25 profits Majid Al Futtaim comes to Dh1.5b

2m read