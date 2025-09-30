Majid Al Futtaim, Abercrombie & Fitch debut e-commerce in Saudi Arabia

New deal covers e-commerce rollout in Saudi Arabia and entry into Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has expanded its partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.), launching the U.S. retailer’s first local e-commerce platforms in the Middle East and setting plans to grow its store network across new regional markets.
Dedicated Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister online stores are now live in Saudi Arabia.
Qatar will follow in the coming months, with further Middle East and North Africa markets next in line.
The deal also grants expansion rights into Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon, marking Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle’s entry into those countries.
The new agreement builds on a 16-year partnership between Majid Al Futtaim and A&F Co. It includes both e-commerce rights and additional store openings, reinforcing an omnichannel growth strategy.
Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said the brands aim to “meet customers where they are” while expanding into new markets. Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, called the deal a “milestone for scaling the brands further across the Middle East.”
Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle reported a 26% rise in revenue and a 31% jump in digital sales in 2024, with momentum continuing in 2025. The business opened 20 new stores in the first half of the year, including an Abercrombie & Fitch store in Riyadh’s Solitaire Mall.
Across its Lifestyle portfolio, Majid Al Futtaim now operates 105 stores and 32 e-commerce platforms. The company said the new deal with A&F Co. underscores its focus on strengthening partnerships and accelerating omnichannel retail growth in the region.
