Majid Al Futtaim opens Middle East’s first Tartine et Chocolat boutique at Dubai Mall

The 150-square-metre store, located on the mall’s second floor in the Kids Fashion section, offers ready-to-wear, accessories, nursery items, soft toys, and gifting collections for children from newborns to pre-teens.

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has entered the childrenswear segment through a partnership with French heritage brand Tartine et Chocolat, opening the brand’s first and only Middle East boutique at Dubai Mall.

Tartine et Chocolat operates over 100 boutiques globally, and the new Dubai location adds a regional presence for the brand’s international retail network, supporting Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s growing role as hubs for global fashion and luxury retail.

According to Majid Al Futtaim, the opening reflects its strategy to expand into new lifestyle and luxury categories in response to regional demand for premium children’s fashion. The company plans to open a second Tartine et Chocolat boutique at Mall of the Emirates in 2026.

Founded in Paris in 1977, Tartine et Chocolat is known for its refined, minimalist style described as “Chic à la française.” The Dubai Mall boutique mirrors this aesthetic through soft-toned interiors and curated displays. It also includes a selection from BONTON, another Groupe Zannier label, marking the first time the two French brands are showcased together in one location.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.