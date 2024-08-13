Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced strict penalties for those involved in fundraising without official authorisation.

Individuals collecting donations without a licence can face fines of up to 500,000 riyals or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Non-Saudi individuals found guilty will be deported upon completion of their sentence and will be banned from re-entering the Kingdom except for Hajj and Umrah purposes.

Unauthorised entities involved in fundraising will be fined up to 500,000 riyals, with the penalty doubled for repeat offenses.

Media outlets that promote fundraising for unlicensed entities will also be fined up to 500,000 riyals, with the fine doubling for repeat violations.