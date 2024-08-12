Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved a new Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Law, introducing strict measures for addressing corruption within government ranks.

Under the new legislation, which will come into effect 90 days after publication, government employees convicted of corruption by a court will face immediate termination.

Additionally, employees found to have accumulated wealth disproportionate to their income will also face legal repercussions. The law mandates that if a public employee or their close family members (including spouses and children) exhibit a sudden increase in wealth that cannot be explained, they must prove the legitimacy of these assets. Failure to do so will result in a criminal case being filed and potential confiscation of the ill-gotten funds.

Nazaha will coordinate with relevant authorities to pursue the recovery or confiscation of funds if an accused individual flees the country or dies.

The authority is also empowered to handle financial settlements with those convicted of corruption crimes, according to rules issued by royal order.

The law defines corruption crimes as including bribery, misuse of public funds and abuse of power.

It grants Nazaha significant powers, including monitoring and detecting administrative violations, receiving, and investigating complaints and conducting criminal investigations.

The authority will operate with complete independence and is tasked with enhancing transparency, protecting integrity and combating corruption within public entities.

Nazaha is structured with specialized units focusing on various aspects of corruption oversight, including integrity protection, administrative and criminal investigations and international cooperation.