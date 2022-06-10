Dubai: A cow has been arrested by South Sudan Police for brutally killing a 12-year-old boy, local media reported.
According to reports, the owner has been also arrested. The cow is said to have attacked the boy near a farm in Lakes State, which resulted in his death.
South Sudan police spokesman Elijah Mabor said the cow is under arrest at the Rumbek County Police Station, adding that the boy was taken to the hospital after his death, where an autopsy was carried out.
The cow is expected to be jailed for at least a year. This is not the first time an animal is arrested in Sudan for killing humans. Earlier last month, a ram has been sentenced to three years in jail for allegedly attacking and head-butting an old woman to death in South Sudan.
The ram owner also has been asked to give five cows for the family of the victim towards compensation, a local court in Rumbek city, South Sudan, has ruled.
Under the customary laws of the Lakes State, any pet that kills a person is awarded as compensation to the family of the deceased.