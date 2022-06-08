1 of 11
A cart of onion sacks in the middle of rail tracks of the Mae Klong railway market in Samut Songkhram province, around 80 kms (50 miles) southwest of Bangkok. Six times a day at the market, local customers and foreign tourists scramble into nooks and crannies while vendors calmly move their woven baskets of goods away from the tracks and close their umbrellas.
Image Credit: AFP
A passenger train passes through the Mae Klong railway market in Samut Songkhram province, Bangkok. Hundreds of stallholders carve out a living along this 500-metre stretch of railway in Samut Songkhram, 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of Bangkok, selling everything from fresh produce to live turtles to clothes and souvenirs.
Image Credit: AFP
"Even though it looks risky and dangerous, it's not dangerous at all," said fruit and vegetable vendor Samorn Armasiri.
Image Credit: AFP
For five decades, her family has run a stall in the bazaar - nicknamed in Thai "talad rom hup", or the umbrella-pull-down market, and she's never witnessed an accident. "When the train enters, officers sound the horn, and everybody packs their stuff - they know the drill," she said.
Image Credit: AFP
The sides of the train carriages pass directly over - with just centimetres to spare - bags of lettuce, broccoli, onions, ginger, chilli, tomatoes and carrots placed carefully on the outside of the rails.
Above, a tourist (C) posing in front of a passenger train at the Mae Klong station, near the railway market in Samut Songkhram province.
Image Credit: AFP
In recent years, the spectacle had become a hub for coconut-drinking backpackers in elephant pants and Instagram selfie enthusiasts, but the pandemic hit hard. Now, with Thailand dropping Covid-19 entry restrictions, tourism is picking up once more.
Image Credit: AFP
Australian Ella McDonald, on a two-day stopover on her way to Turkey, was among those marvelling at the market's organised chaos.
"It was crazy and hectic," she told AFP. "I was shocked at how big the train was in the small amount of space. "It's a unique experience. I've never seen anything like this anywhere else in the world."
Image Credit: AFP
Before COVID-19 hit, the market was also beloved by Chinese tourists buying durian - the pungent-smelling "king of fruit". Strict quarantine rules presently discourage would-be visitors from China, who once made up the largest share of foreign tourists in Thailand.
Image Credit: AFP
But even without them, fishmonger Somporn Thathom - a stallholder since 1988 - said business was finally picking up after two years of hardship and financial strain. "During Covid, I barely made enough to pay my staff. I managed to sell 10 fish per day," the 60-year-old said.
"I used up all my savings... and had to borrow money from the bank."
Image Credit: AFP
A vendor carrying onion sacks from his cart in the middle of rail tracks of the Mae Klong railway market in Samut Songkhram province, around 80 kms (50 miles) southwest of Bangkok.
Image Credit: AFP
A passenger making a video with his mobile phone while passing through the Mae Klong railway market while onboard a train in Samut Songkhram province.
Image Credit: AFP