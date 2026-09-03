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Saudi real estate brokers face fines of up to SR200,000 for violations

Licences could also be suspended or revoked as REGA steps up market inspections

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Real estate brokers in Saudi Arabia risk fines up to SR200,000 and licence revocation as REGA ramps up inspections to enforce the Real Estate Brokerage Law.
Real estate brokers in Saudi Arabia risk fines up to SR200,000 and licence revocation as REGA ramps up inspections to enforce the Real Estate Brokerage Law.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority (REGA) has warned real estate brokers and service providers that regulatory violations could result in fines of up to SR200,000, as well as the suspension or revocation of their licences.

The warning comes as the authority steps up inspections of the kingdom’s real estate market, with more than 17,000 field checks carried out in August alone.

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REGA said violations detected during recent inspections included operating without a valid licence, failing to exercise due diligence when verifying information obtained from property owners or beneficiaries, and failing to display the licensee’s name or licence number in property advertisements.

The authority said the breaches were identified during 39 joint inspection tours covering 369 real estate establishments across several regions of Saudi Arabia.

During August, REGA inspection teams also carried out 17,182 field checks of real estate offices and advertising signs, uncovering a number of regulatory violations.

The authority said field inspections form part of its efforts to regulate the real estate sector, strengthen compliance and ensure that brokers and service providers adhere to the Real Estate Brokerage Law and its implementing regulations.

REGA urged brokers and other real estate service providers to familiarise themselves with the regulations and categories of violations to avoid penalties.

It also called on citizens and residents to report suspected regulatory breaches or real estate fraud through the designated reporting channel on its official platform.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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