Cairo: Saudi police said they arrested a citizen caught with 19 kilograms of hashish hidden inside a fuel tank of a car he was driving.
The haul was busted in the governorate of Al Edabi in the region of Jazan in south Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the local police said.
Police released footage showing the illicit substance hauled out of the tank. The suspect is seen in the footage with his face hidden and handcuffed as the seized haul is displayed.
Drug smuggling and trafficking is an offence punishable by up to death in Saudi Arabia.
In recent months, Saudi authorities have busted several attempts to smuggle drugs into the kingdom.
Last month, customs officers at the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) foiled an attempt to smuggle over 12 million Captagon drug pills, which were hidden inside a coca shipment at the Jeddah port.
In August, ZATCA officers thwarted two major smuggling attempts of drugs at the Jeddah port.
They included 8.7 million Captagon pills also hidden inside a coca shipment while the second attempt included 1.6 million pills, which were stashed away on the floor of a truck.
In July, Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 2.1 million Captagon pills at a border crossing. The haul was found hidden inside a shipment of tomato paste at Al Hadaitha crossing in northern Saudi Arabia.