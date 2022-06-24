Dubai: A labour court in Riyadh has issued a ruling in favour of 149 expatriate workers who lodged a collective complaint against their company, securing financial claims estimated at SR28 million in delayed salaries, local media reported.
The workers from 10 nationalities lodged the complaint with the labour court demanding their financial rights, including delayed salaries, vacation pay and end-of-service gratuity, on April 22.
Labour disputes arising from employer’s failure to meet the provisions of employment contracts, pay his workers’ wages, honour labour rights and compensate them for work injuries are among the most prominent cases considered by labour courts.
The ruling is in line with the labour law and its recent amendments and reforms that came into force in March 2021, ensuring the rights of expatriate workers are protected and allowing them to switch their jobs without their employer’s permission.
The Ministry of Justice has made it possible for parties involved in labour disputes to file cases at labour courts electronically through the Najiz.sa portal. This is for all types of cases, whether labour cases subject to the Labour Law or claims filed by domestic workers, as well as complaints lodged by employers and workers against decisions issued by the General Organisation for Social Insurance regarding subscription, registration and compensation.