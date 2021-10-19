Dubai: An 11-year-old Saudi girl has been missing for two days after she left her family’s home in Riyadh to dump garbage and never came back, local media reported.
Her grieving brother, Thani Al Qahtan, appealed for public help in finding his sister, Nouf, who went missing under mysterious circumstances. “She just went to throw waste in a garbage container near our house in Towaiq neighbourhood, southern Riyadh, and didn't come back,” he said.
Al Qahtani said his sister was wearing an abaya and does not suffer from any mental condition. Al Qahtani said he filed a missing-person report with police and provided them with all details.
He urged anyone who has information that may lead to her whereabouts to approach the nearest police station, or contact him on his mobile phone No. 0557476116.