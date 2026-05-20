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Saudi Embassy reminds citizens travelling to China to complete digital entry card before departure

The reminder issued to ensure smooth entry procedure

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Saudi Embassy issued a reminder for citizens planning to visit China, urging them to complete the electronic arrival card before departure to facilitate entry procedures at Chinese ports.
Saudi Embassy issued a reminder for citizens planning to visit China, urging them to complete the electronic arrival card before departure to facilitate entry procedures at Chinese ports.
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The Saudi Embassy in China has reminded citizens travelling to China to complete the electronic arrival card before departure to facilitate entry procedures at Chinese ports.

The embassy said travellers should fill in the Digital Arrival Card accurately and comply with instructions issued by Chinese authorities to ensure smooth entry procedures.

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The reminder comes after China announced in November the extension of visa-free entry for Saudi citizens until Dec. 31, 2026.

Under the arrangement, Saudi nationals can enter China without obtaining a visa in advance, subject to specified conditions, in a move aimed at strengthening travel and cooperation between the two countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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