Abu Dhabi: Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States and the first female to hold the post, has been nominated for the country’s representation at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Five candidates — three women and two men — have been nominated for membership by the IOC Executive Board and their nominations will be approved on July 17, during an IOC virtual session.
“By proposing three female candidates, the IOC demonstrates again its commitment to promoting gender equality within its leadership by implementing the governance-related recommendation of the Gender Equality Review Project, which set the target of having 30 per cent of decision-making positions for women by 2020,” a statement by the IOC Executive Board said.
Princess Reema has also served as president of the Mass Participation Federation, which is the kingdom’s principal body responsible for increasing sports participation by raising opportunities for all members of the society.