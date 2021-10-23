Cairo: A single death related to COVID-19 has been recorded in Saudi Arabia, the lowest in a single day in the kingdom since last March.
Saudi health authorities said Friday one patient had died of COVID-19 complications, raising to 8,774 the tally of related fatalities. Fifty-one new coronavirus cases were also recorded in the kingdom, bringing the total to 548,162.
Saudi Arabia initiated mass vaccinations against COVID-19 in mid-December. Over 45 million doses have since been administered in the country, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry.
In recent weeks, there has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 infection and death rates in Saudi Arabia, prompting authorities to ease related restrictions. Starting from last Sunday, wearing face masks is no longer mandatory in outdoor places.