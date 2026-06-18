Window tinting should not exceed 30%, violators face penalties
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Traffic has warned motorists against violating vehicle window tinting regulations, saying offenders could face fines ranging from SR500 to SR900.
The authority said rear window tinting is permitted provided it does not exceed 30 per cent, a level intended to balance privacy with road safety while helping reduce heat inside vehicles and protect occupants from sunlight.
However, tinting beyond the permitted level on the front windscreen is prohibited because it may impair visibility and compromise safe driving, the department said.
Under the regulations, tinting is allowed on front side windows and rear windows as long as it remains sufficiently transparent and does not obstruct the driver's vision. Authorities also prohibit the use of reflective or mirror-like films and the placement of images, stickers or decorative materials on vehicle glass if they interfere with visibility.
The Traffic Department urged motorists to comply with the regulations to avoid penalties and help maintain road safety standards across the kingdom