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Saudi Arabia warns of fines up to SR99 for illegal vehicle window tinting

Window tinting should not exceed 30%, violators face penalties

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Motorists have been warned against violating vehicle window tinting regulations. offenders could face fines ranging from SR500 to SR900.
Motorists have been warned against violating vehicle window tinting regulations. offenders could face fines ranging from SR500 to SR900.
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Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Traffic has warned motorists against violating vehicle window tinting regulations, saying offenders could face fines ranging from SR500 to SR900.

The authority said rear window tinting is permitted provided it does not exceed 30 per cent, a level intended to balance privacy with road safety while helping reduce heat inside vehicles and protect occupants from sunlight.

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However, tinting beyond the permitted level on the front windscreen is prohibited because it may impair visibility and compromise safe driving, the department said.

Under the regulations, tinting is allowed on front side windows and rear windows as long as it remains sufficiently transparent and does not obstruct the driver's vision. Authorities also prohibit the use of reflective or mirror-like films and the placement of images, stickers or decorative materials on vehicle glass if they interfere with visibility.

The Traffic Department urged motorists to comply with the regulations to avoid penalties and help maintain road safety standards across the kingdom

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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