Cairo: Saudi authorities have said that reserving a permit to visit the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, in his mosque in the holy city of Medina is allowed for only 30 days per person.
The permit, obtained through the health apps Eatamarna and Tawkkalna, also allows the worshipper to perform prayers in Al Rawda Al Sharifa inside the Prophet Mosque, the Ministry of Umrah and Hajj said.
The eligible worshippers must be aged above 12 years and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, the ministry noted that access to the Prophet Mosque and praying there do not require a permit.
Worshippers are still required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus and updating their health status on Tawakkalna app to the fully immunised category, according to the ministry.
Last month, Saudi Arabia eased restrictions against COVID-19 as the epidemiological situation in the country has stabilised amid a sharp decline in infections.
The relaxed measures include ending distancing for worshippers in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina where full capacity has been reinstated.
However, worshippers are required to continue wear face masks at both mosques.