Dubai: More than 25,000 fragments of artefacts dating back to the first two centuries of the Hijri Calendar, roughly the 7th to 8th centuries AD have been discovered in Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Historic District Programme (JHDP), has announced.
The discovery was made in partnership with the Saudi Heritage Commission within the Jeddah Historic Area, shedding new light on the early Islamic caliphates’ era.
The significant find is part of the broader Historic Jeddah Revival Project, an initiative launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to preserve and promote the kingdom’s rich historical and cultural heritage in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The excavation project, which commenced in January 2020, focused on four key locations: Othman bin Affan Mosque, Al Shona, a segment of the Northern Wall, and Al Kidwah. It aimed to explore the depth of Jeddah’s historical significance, contributing to its promotion as a prime cultural and tourist destination.
In November 2020, archaeologists efforts bore fruit, uncovering a treasure trove of artefacts, including pottery shards, animal bones, shells, building materials, glass artefacts, and metal objects. These discoveries collectively weigh 531 kg and provide invaluable insights into the historical and cultural dynamics of early Islamic society.
One of the standout findings was at the Othman bin Affan Mosque site, where ebony pillars dating back to the first two centuries AH were discovered. These pillars, traced back to Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), underscore historic Jeddah’s extensive trade networks spanning the Indian Ocean.
Additionally, the site revealed porcelain and pottery fragments from the Abbasid era and as far as the Chinese province of Jiangxi, ranging from the 16th to the 19th centuries AD.
At Al Shona, archaeologists unearthed pottery shards from Europe, Japan, and China dating back to the 19th and 20th centuries, while excavations at Al Kidwah unveiled parts of the Eastern Moat likely dating to the late 18th century.
Furthermore, tombstones with inscriptions dating possibly to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AH were found across various locations, offering a glimpse into the spiritual and cultural practices of the era.
The comprehensive archaeological effort included radiocarbon analysis, soil analyses, and geophysical surveys, alongside the scientific examination of artefacts. This meticulous approach extended to international archival research, gathering over 984 historical documents related to historic Jeddah for detailed study.