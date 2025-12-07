GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia suspends in-person classes in Madinah as heavy rain triggers shift to remote learning

Schools move online on Monday amid warnings of severe weather and flooding

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Madinah schools move online due to heavy rain
Madinah schools move online due to heavy rain

Dubai: Education authorities in Madinah have announced the suspension of in-person classes on Monday across all schools under the region’s General Administration of Education and its affiliated governorates.

The department confirmed that classes scheduled for Monday will shift to remote learning via the “Madrasti” platform for all schools in Madinah.

The decision, published on the department’s X account, follows warnings from the National Centre of Meteorology about heavy rainfall and unstable weather expected to affect the region.

Officials said the move aims to ensure the safety of students, teachers and administrative staff amid worsening conditions.

Families have been urged to monitor official weather updates and follow safety guidance from authorities. The shift to remote learning forms part of broader precautionary measures taken across the Kingdom during periods of severe weather

