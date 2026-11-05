Action taken against 67 agencies over rule breaches, delayed refunds and complaints
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has ordered the immediate suspension of 66 recruitment agencies and revoked the licence of another after uncovering violations involving recruitment practices, delayed refunds to customers and failure to address complaints.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said legal action had been taken against 67 recruitment agencies following inspections and monitoring conducted during the third quarter of 2026.
The ministry said the violations included breaches of regulations governing recruitment activities and labour services, delays in refunding money owed to customers and failure to resolve complaints submitted by beneficiaries.
Of the 67 agencies facing enforcement action, 66 were ordered to suspend operations immediately, while another had its licence withdrawn after failing to rectify violations within the prescribed deadline.
The ministry said it would continue monitoring recruitment offices and companies through regular inspections to ensure compliance with regulations and protect the rights of employers and workers.
It stressed that penalties would be imposed on agencies found violating recruitment rules and other regulatory requirements.
The enforcement measures form part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen governance and transparency in the labour market, improve recruitment services and ensure that agencies fulfil their contractual obligations.
The ministry urged employers and other beneficiaries to use the official Musaned platform when hiring domestic workers and accessing recruitment services.
The platform allows users to sign electronic contracts with approved recruitment agencies, evaluate service providers, track recruitment applications and report violations.
Authorities said the digital platform provides greater transparency throughout the recruitment process while helping customers deal with licensed service providers.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight, safeguarding the rights of all parties involved in recruitment contracts and improving public confidence in the sector.
It said the measures were aimed at building a more reliable, competitive and sustainable labour market in Saudi Arabia.