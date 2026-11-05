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Saudi Arabia suspends 66 recruitment agencies, revokes licence of another over violations

Action taken against 67 agencies over rule breaches, delayed refunds and complaints

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development cracked down on recruitment agencies for delayed refunds, unresolved complaints, and regulatory breaches, suspending 66 and revoking one licence. The action follows inspections and monitoring conducted during the third quarter of 2026.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development cracked down on recruitment agencies for delayed refunds, unresolved complaints, and regulatory breaches, suspending 66 and revoking one licence. The action follows inspections and monitoring conducted during the third quarter of 2026.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has ordered the immediate suspension of 66 recruitment agencies and revoked the licence of another after uncovering violations involving recruitment practices, delayed refunds to customers and failure to address complaints.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said legal action had been taken against 67 recruitment agencies following inspections and monitoring conducted during the third quarter of 2026.

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The ministry said the violations included breaches of regulations governing recruitment activities and labour services, delays in refunding money owed to customers and failure to resolve complaints submitted by beneficiaries.

Of the 67 agencies facing enforcement action, 66 were ordered to suspend operations immediately, while another had its licence withdrawn after failing to rectify violations within the prescribed deadline.

Tighter oversight of recruitment agencies

The ministry said it would continue monitoring recruitment offices and companies through regular inspections to ensure compliance with regulations and protect the rights of employers and workers.

It stressed that penalties would be imposed on agencies found violating recruitment rules and other regulatory requirements.

The enforcement measures form part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen governance and transparency in the labour market, improve recruitment services and ensure that agencies fulfil their contractual obligations.

Customers urged to use Musaned platform

The ministry urged employers and other beneficiaries to use the official Musaned platform when hiring domestic workers and accessing recruitment services.

The platform allows users to sign electronic contracts with approved recruitment agencies, evaluate service providers, track recruitment applications and report violations.

Authorities said the digital platform provides greater transparency throughout the recruitment process while helping customers deal with licensed service providers.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight, safeguarding the rights of all parties involved in recruitment contracts and improving public confidence in the sector.

It said the measures were aimed at building a more reliable, competitive and sustainable labour market in Saudi Arabia.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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