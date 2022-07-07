Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj has dismissed two senior officials at a company engaged in pilgrimage services over dereliction of their duties and referred them to investigations, Saudi media reported.
The ministry said the decision had been taken in coordination with the unidentified firm’s board of directors after observations from the field teams affiliated to the ministry.
The two are the executive chairman and a leading official at the company dealing with overseas pilgrims, according to Saudi television Al Ekhbariya.
Their sackings came due to problems related to accommodation, air conditioning and food provision, the television added.
The ministry said it is closely monitoring agencies and companies operating in the Hajj season and promptly dealing with violations to ensure pilgrims’ safety and comfort. It vowed no tolerance of shortcomings.
Around 1 million pilgrims, including 850,000 from abroad, have gathered in Saudi Arabia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to perform the annual Hajj rites.