Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has told Washington it will not establish ties with Israel until an independent Palestinian state "is recognised", the kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," read the statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Israeli "aggression" in Gaza must also stop and all Israeli forces must withdraw from the besieged territory, the statement said.
Wednesday's statement came in response to comments by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who told reporters on Tuesday that talks on Saudi-Israeli normalisation were "ongoing" and that Washington had "received positive feedback from both sides that they're willing to continue to have those discussions".
On a crisis tour of the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Saudi Arabia this week before stops in Egypt, Qatar and then Israel, where he is pressing for a truce deal in the Israel-Hamas war.
On Tuesday, Blinken told reporters in Doha that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had "reiterated Saudi Arabia's strong interest in pursuing" normalisation during their meeting in Riyadh.
"But he also made clear what he had said to me before, which is that in order to do that, two things will be required - an end to the conflict in Gaza, and a clear, credible timebound path to the establishment of a Palestinian state," Blinken said.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, told the World Economic Forum last month that normalisation would be impossible without an "irrevocable" pathway towards the creation of a Palestinian state.