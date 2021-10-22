Dubai: The Administrative Court of Appeals in Mecca has issued a final verdict cancelling fines imposed on Umrah companies for violating visa regulations, local media reported.
The court issued its verdict after one of the Umrah companies filed an appeal objecting to the decision of the authorities with regard to imposing fines in the name of 'so-called visa breach.'
The company is among eight Umrah operators that were ordered to pay fines for rule violation, which was caused by the delay in the arrival of pilgrims by six hours.
Subsequently, these companies approached the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to review the decision taken against them, saying the delay in the arrival of pilgrims was a matter that was totally out of their control.
The court issued its verdict revoking the fines after examining all aspects of the regulations involving visa breach.