Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reported the lowest unemployment rate among Saudi women since 20 years at the end of the first quarter of 2022, local media reported.
According to Okaz newspaper, the unemployment rate among Saudi women aged 15 years and above reached 20.2 per cent at the end of Q1, compared to 22.5 per cent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
The paper said this is the lowest unemployment rate for Saudi women in 20 years, since 2001, when it was 17.3 per cent.
On the other hand, compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, when it was 35.6 per cent, the economic participation rate of Saudi women in the labour market fell to 33.6 per cent by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
By the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2021, Saudi women were participating in the economy at a record-breaking rate.
According to the report, Saudi women’s economic involvement thus exceeded the 25 per cent target established in the National Transformation Program 2020, whereas the baseline figure for economic participation under the program was 17 per cent, recorded in 2017.