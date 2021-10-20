The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Violators of Saudi Arabia’s Postal Law and its executive regulations will face hefty fines up to SR5 million, local media reported.

Anyone who violates provisions of the law and its regulations will also be slapped with other punitive measures apart from hefty fines.

The penalties include suspension of the service of the establishment involved in the violation; suspension of the licence or part of it for a period not exceeding three years, and revocation of the license.

A fine will be imposed for each day of violation if the violator continues to commit the offence after being notified about the concerned committee’s decision. The fine will also be doubled in the event of repeating the violation within a year.

Under the law, it is mandatory for providers of mail and parcel transportation services to keep in their custody those postal materials and parcels that contain materials classified as prohibited or items that violate public order or affect the country’s reputation and security, and they have to inform the competent authorities about this.

The mail and parcel service providers have also to keep in their custody the postal materials and parcels in the event of any competent government agency approached them with an official request in this regard on the ground of maintaining safety or public interest.

According to the provisions of the law, it is also mandatory for the service providers to keep the postal materials in the event that it cannot be delivered. At the same time, the beneficiary has the right to inquire about the status of the sent postal items within a specified period of time.