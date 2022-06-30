Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a set of solutions to problems facing pilgrims coming from the West to perform this year’s Hajj rituals in the kingdom.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said it is working with other agencies to secure alternative flights and additional seats for pilgrims from Britain, the US and Europe.
Another measure is issuing instant visas for them to enter the kingdom, the ministry added.
The ministry said it is in constant contact with those pilgrims as part of a package of “urgent solutions to challenges” facing pilgrims including limited seating of flights and technical difficulties that have faced an electronic portal designated for overseas pilgrims.
“This move comes out of keenness to facilitate any solve any challenge facing pilgrims,” it added on its Twitter account.
Saudi Arabia has said it will allow 1 million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform upcoming Hajj, after restricting the annual ritual to some thousands of Muslims living inside the country for the last two years due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Eligible pilgrims this year must be under 65, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present a negative PCR test result, Saudi authorities have said.
Around 2.5 million Muslims from around the world used to attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia every year before the pandemic.