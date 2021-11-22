Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced visitors wishing to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina will no longer need permits and appointments.
According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz, visitors will no longer need to apply for a permit and book an appointment through the Eatmarna app but will still be required to present their Tawakkalna app proving they have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or received the first dose and completed 14 days after receiving the jab.
Last month, the Grand Mosque in Mecca operated at full capacity, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Earlier this week, the Kingdom announced that overseas pilgrims can now apply for permits for Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina via approved mobile applications.