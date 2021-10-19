Dubai: A Palestinian expatriate in Saudi Arabia has been arrested on charges of harming the Kingdom’s national security and public order and insulting its top leadership, local media reported.
Khalid Al Kriedis, media spokesperson of Riyadh Police, said the Palestinian expatriate resident in his 40s, was arrested by security services on the order of the public prosecution after he appeared in a video talking in an abusive way against the Kingdom, insulting the country’s leadership and harming its national security and public order.
The footage also showed the suspect was also consuming drugs.
The video was examined by Saudi authorities to verify its content before the arrest warrant was issued. It was then removed from social media platforms due to its abusive content. The suspect was remanded in police custody pending further investigation and trial.
If convicted, he will be deported from the Kingdom after serving his jail sentence.