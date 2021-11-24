Dubai: A 30-year-old Pakistani expat who works in Saudi Arabia narrowly survived after trying to commit suicide by eating cement trying to , local media reported.
The Pakistani worker is said to have swallowed a cement mixture that hardened inside his guts, which led to a complete blockage in the stomach. He suffered severe pains in his abdomen.
After a 3-hour operation, surgeons saved the man’s life and successfully extracted the cement he had eaten from his stomach. They also treated stomach tissues that were damaged due to concrete.
It is not yet known why the man tried to commit suicide but he is reportedly in a stable health condition.