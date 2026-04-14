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Saudi Arabia opens bids for naming rights of five metro stations in push to boost private investment

Bids open for metro station naming rights

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Bids open for naming rights of five metro stations in Riyadh.
Bids open for naming rights of five metro stations in Riyadh.
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Saudi Arabia has opened bidding for the naming rights of five metro stations, offering private investors long-term branding opportunities as part of efforts to boost revenue and partnerships.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City said bids will be accepted from April 8 to May 10 for the first phase, which includes Al Murooj, Al Nuzha, Al Rabee, Jarir District and King Fahd District 1 stations. The selected stations were chosen for their strategic locations, high population density and strong passenger traffic, with agreements subject to strict regulations and standards aligned with global public transport projects.

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The contracts can run for up to 10 years and offer extensive brand visibility across station facilities, including signage, ticket gates, escalators, lifts and key transit areas.

The commission invited local and international investors to participate via the “Furas” platform, noting the initiative follows an earlier phase that awarded naming rights for seven stations to major firms.

It said the programme aims to generate sustainable financial returns to support operations, reduce costs and enhance services through private sector collaboration.

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