The offering covers Al Riyadh, Abha, Al Fateh, Al Tai and Al Shoulla
Saudi Arabia has offered five football clubs to private investors as part of its Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project, the Ministry of Sport and the National Centre for Privatization & PPP (NCP) said. The move is aimed at expanding private-sector participation in the Kingdom's sports industry.
The offering covers Al Riyadh, Abha, Al Fateh, Al Tai and Al Shoulla clubs, with the government inviting investors to submit expressions of interest and qualification documents to acquire the clubs. Interested parties have until July 5 to file qualification requests through the NCP's website (https://www.ncp.gov.sa/en/).
The ministry said the five clubs had completed the necessary regulatory procedures and were ready to be transferred to investors. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to create investment opportunities in the sports sector and strengthen the role of private capital in developing Saudi football.
It said additional clubs are being prepared for future offerings under a framework that considers both each club's readiness and the seriousness and preparedness of prospective investors, with the aim of ensuring an efficient process and sustainable outcomes.
The ministry said the acquisition process typically takes eight to ten months from the receipt of investor interest in a specific club.
It added that demand from both domestic and international investors has been strong, with more than 80 expressions of interest registered across 22 clubs so far, reflecting growing confidence in the project and the opportunities created by the kingdom's sports reforms.
Regarding the planned sale of Al Najmah and Al Akhdoud clubs, the ministry said negotiations are under way and will be followed by contract signing before ownership is officially transferred.
Saudi Arabia has accelerated investment and privatisation initiatives in the sports sector under Vision 2030, seeking to improve the financial and administrative performance of clubs while building a more professional and commercially sustainable sports ecosystem.