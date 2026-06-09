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Saudi Arabia offers five football clubs to private investors under privatisation drive

The offering covers Al Riyadh, Abha, Al Fateh, Al Tai and Al Shoulla

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Five Saudi football clubs are offered to private investors, in a move aimed at expanding private-sector participation in the Kingdom's sports industry.
Five Saudi football clubs are offered to private investors, in a move aimed at expanding private-sector participation in the Kingdom's sports industry.
SPA

Saudi Arabia has offered five football clubs to private investors as part of its Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project, the Ministry of Sport and the National Centre for Privatization & PPP (NCP) said. The move is aimed at expanding private-sector participation in the Kingdom's sports industry.

The offering covers Al Riyadh, Abha, Al Fateh, Al Tai and Al Shoulla clubs, with the government inviting investors to submit expressions of interest and qualification documents to acquire the clubs. Interested parties have until July 5 to file qualification requests through the NCP's website  (https://www.ncp.gov.sa/en/).

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The ministry said the five clubs had completed the necessary regulatory procedures and were ready to be transferred to investors. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to create investment opportunities in the sports sector and strengthen the role of private capital in developing Saudi football.

It said additional clubs are being prepared for future offerings under a framework that considers both each club's readiness and the seriousness and preparedness of prospective investors, with the aim of ensuring an efficient process and sustainable outcomes.

The ministry said the acquisition process typically takes eight to ten months from the receipt of investor interest in a specific club.

It added that demand from both domestic and international investors has been strong, with more than 80 expressions of interest registered across 22 clubs so far, reflecting growing confidence in the project and the opportunities created by the kingdom's sports reforms.

Regarding the planned sale of Al Najmah and Al Akhdoud clubs, the ministry said negotiations are under way and will be followed by contract signing before ownership is officially transferred.

Saudi Arabia has accelerated investment and privatisation initiatives in the sports sector under Vision 2030, seeking to improve the financial and administrative performance of clubs while building a more professional and commercially sustainable sports ecosystem.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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