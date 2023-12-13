Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has issued a series of royal decrees including the appointment of Prince Salman bin Sultan, an ex-deputy of the defence minister, as emir of the holy region of Medina, home to Islam’s second holiest site.
He has replaced Prince Faisal bin Salman, who has been appointed as special adviser to the king at the rank of minister.
The royal decrees, carried by the Saudi news agency SPA, included appointing Prince Saud bin Meshal as deputy emir of Mecca, replacing Prince Badr bin Sultan, who has been relieved of his post. Mecca is home to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site.
Prince Saud bin Bandar has also been appointed as deputy emir of the Eastern Province, replacing Prince Ahmad bin Fahd.
Three royals have been appointed as deputy emirs of Tabuk and Al Jouf in north-western Saudi Arabia, and Asir in the south-west.
Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah has replaced Prince Mansour bin Mohammad as governor of Hafr Al Baten in north-eastern Saudi Arabia.
Other appointments included naming Hesham bin Abdul Rahman as assistant to the Saudi interior minister; Khalid bin Mohammad as undersecretary at the Interior Ministry; Khalid bin Farid as adviser at the royal court; and Khalil bin Ebrahim as deputy minister of industry.
The king has, moreover, named Mesaed bin Abdul Aziz as mayor of Mecca known as the Holy Capital; Abdullah bin Mahdi as mayor of Asir; Abdullah bin Ahmad as assistant to the minister of media; Youcef bin Sayah as deputy chief of the general intelligence service; and Zuhair bin Mohammed as assistant to the head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission.