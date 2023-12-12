Dubai: The Saudi media giant MBC Group has set the IPO price at SR25 - at the very top end of the range that was put out last week. This sets the stage for one of the year's biggest Saudi and GCC stock market offerings.
The final offer price implies a market cap of SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) at the time of listing on Saudi Tadawul.
Saudi nationals, foreign residents in the Kingdom and GCC nationals will be able to subscribe for shares in the retail offering between December 14 to 18.
"The book-building process was highly successful drawing considerable support from KSA, regional and international investors, resulting in an order book of SR54.5 billion ($14.5 billion)," said MBC in a statement. "The robust investor demand led to a subscription coverage of approximately 66x the total offered shares."
On listing, the company will have a free float of 10 per cent of its share capital.