Abu Dhabi: A Saudi man offered his wife his house to win her back, but she threw him out and filed for divorce, local media reported.
The man filed a lawsuit against his wife, demanding that she returns the house. But the woman told the court the house was given in keeping with a wedding vow.
The couple’s children testified before the court their father offered the house in his desire to continue the marriage.
So the court ruled the house be returned to the husband and the couple engage in counselling.