Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a unique awareness initiative for foreign pilgrims coming to perform Hajj from all over the world, to protect the rights, safety and well-being of pilgrims and provide necessary information in more than 14 of the most common languages.
The new initiative, launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in strategic cooperation with the General Authority for Awqaf as part of a series of awareness-raising and outreach efforts for this year’s Hajj season, includes 13 comprehensive guides that go into great detail about the many steps involved in doing Hajj and cover issues that are relevant to travelers.
The e-guides are available in Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Bengali, Indonesian, Malay, Hausa, Amharic, Farsi, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, and Sinhalese. They give Hajj and Umrah pilgrims the fundamental information they require about every facet of their pilgrimage in a straightforward, comprehensive manner.
The educational guides, which include translations, provide pilgrims with all necessary religious, medical, procedural, and logistical information, were created to be visually appealing and illustrative using a wide variety of cutting-edge images, illustrations, and brief educational videos.
Through this initiative and others, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has undertaken every effort to serve Hajj pilgrims in the best manner possible. The 10,178-page manuals, which are available for free access anywhere, anytime, and on any device, were created in strategic partnership with the General Authority for Awqaf and other governmental organisations that offer services to pilgrims during Hajj.