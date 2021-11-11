Cairo: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has imposed SR500,000 on a honey trader over commercial cover-up and fraud, local media reported.
An establishment owned by the trader was exposed to have promoted its honey products on social media, claiming they have medical benefits, thereby misleading would-be customers.
Authorities also raided a housing site belonging to the establishment in the capital Riyadh used as a place to package and store large quantities of honey, which was found to be not complying with specifications. Some 7,314 such packets of honey were seized and destroyed.
An unspecified number of illegal workers were also arrested in connection to the case and referred to the Interior Ministry.
SDFA said it has referred the establishment in question to public prosecution for suspected money laundering, Okaz newspaper said without giving details.