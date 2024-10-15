Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defence has issued a weather alert urging residents to exercise caution as moderate to heavy rains are expected to sweep across Mecca and other parts of Saudi Arabia until Friday.

The Mecca region is forecast to receive heavy rainfall, accompanied by flash floods, hail, and strong winds.

Areas including Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al Ardiyat are particularly vulnerable, with lighter rain expected in Turabah.

Other regions, such as Al Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran, are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, while lighter showers are forecast for the Eastern Province.

In Riyadh, light to moderate rain is expected in areas including Wadi Al Dawasir, Al Sulayyil, Al Aflaj, Hawtah Bani Tamim, and Al Kharj, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Civil Defence has advised the public to stay vigilant, avoid flood-prone areas, and refrain from swimming in flooded regions.