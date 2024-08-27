Dubai: All employees in Saudi Arabia are now entitled to a paid leave of 10 to 15 days for performing the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, provided they have not done so before during their employment.
Under the updated labour laws, this entitlement includes the days of Eid Al Adha and is conditional on the employee having completed at least two consecutive years of service with the same employer.
Employers retain the authority to determine the number of employees granted this leave each year based on work exigencies.
Additionally, the revised labour laws stipulate that workers are entitled to one day of paid leave for the birth of a child, and three days for marriage or the death of a spouse, parent, or child.
Employers may request supporting documents to verify these events.
These changes aim to align Saudi labor practices with international standards, recognising the importance of work-life balance and cultural obligations.