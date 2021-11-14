Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque and its courtyards are disinfected and washed 10 times a day by more than 4,000 male and female workers, local media reported.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), 300 washing and disinfection operations were carried out at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards during the last Islamic month, using 2,400,000 liters of high-quality disinfectant and cleaning products.
More than 4,000 workers are carrying out the daily cleaning operations and are supervised by 200 senior employees.
The mosque was also perfumed with 45,000 liters of scent, and 100 fragrance diffusers were used inside it, the report added.
Some 500 appliances and pieces of equipment were used during the cleaning operations and each operation took 25 minutes to ensure that worshippers were not disturbed.