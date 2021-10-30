Cairo: As of Sunday, full vaccination will be mandatory for relatives visiting prisoners in Saudi Arabia as part of stipulations for such visits to limit the spread of COVID-19, local media said.
The General Directorate of Prisons said that the visits are confined to prisoners’ first-degree relatives who have been fully vaccinated.
Would-be visitors are also requested to register for such visits via the government platform Abshr, the directorate’s spokesman Col. Bandr Al Kharami said.
Visitors will also have to abide by precautions against COVID-19 including the mandatory wearing of face masks and observing social distancing, he added.
The kingdom initiated a mass vaccination campaign in December. Over 45 million doses have since been administered, according to the Saudi Health Ministry.
As of October 10, full vaccination has become compulsory for using public transport, domestic flights and attending economic, commercial, academic, cultural, entertainment, sports or tourism events in Saudi Arabia.
The full inoculation is also a must for entering government or private sector institutions.