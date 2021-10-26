Dubai: A Saudi man and his son were killed on Monday after being hit by a speeding car in the Qalwah Governorate in Al Baha region, southwest of the Kingdom, local media reported.
The man, in his 40s, and his five-year-old son, were knocked down by a car whose driver was reportedly speeding. The boy died instantly, while his father was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Qalwah Hospital.
Imad Mansi Al Zahrani, spokesman for the Red Crescent Authority in Al Baha, said: “We sent a medical team of paramedics to the scene immediately after the Operation Room received a report about the accident.”