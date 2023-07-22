Dubai: Saudi Arabia, globally known for producing over 300 varieties of dates, has topped the world in exporting this Middle Eastern fruit, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA).

With an impressive annual output exceeding 1.6 million tons of dates, the Kingdom has seen a significant 5.4 per cent growth in the export of dates and its derivatives in 2022, compared to the previous year.

The total quantity of exports reached over 321,000 tons, contributing to a revenue of SR1.28 billion ($341 million). This marks a substantial increase of 121 per cent compared to 2016, when the exports amounted to SR578 million or 134,000 tons.

In the first quarter of the current year, Saudi Arabia has already experienced a growth of 2.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, generating over SR566 million. Its reach extends globally, exporting dates to over 111 countries around the world.

"The combination of advanced technologies, adherence to the highest quality standards, and an increase in production have led to a significant boost in exports, positioning Saudi Arabia as the top global exporter of dates in 2021," said a representative from MEWA.

Saudi Arabia boasts more than 34 million date palms spread across its regions, with the highest concentration in Al Qassim region, followed by Medina and Riyadh. These palms form a cornerstone of agricultural production in the Kingdom and play a significant role in achieving food security and sustainable agricultural development.

MEWA, in conjunction with other relevant authorities, is actively supporting initiatives that align with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to increase the national exports of dates and their products, improve local consumption rates, and enhance agricultural and industrial practices.

Additionally, MEWA has established a specialist center for date palms and their development, which is intended to foster an integrated system of services aimed at increasing productivity. The center collaborates closely with the private sector to develop promotional standards and specifications for different varieties of dates, while also maintaining a global market perspective.

Efforts to develop a comprehensive database for palms and dates are underway, with specialists and experts conducting agricultural research and collaborating with local and international organizations.

In a demonstration of its commitment to international cooperation, Saudi Arabia has backed the establishment of the International Council of Dates. The inaugural meeting of this council was held in Al Ahsa in February 2023 and attended by representatives from date-producing and importing countries, as well as key agricultural organizations.