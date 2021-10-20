Abu Dhabi: Saudi Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 65kg of hashish hidden in a vehicle’s fuel tank in Jazan, a police official said.
Officers working at the Al Dayer Province in Jazan referred the suspect, in his 30s, for further inspection of his car, Major Nayef Hakmi, spokesperson of Jazan Police, said.
A narcotics detection dog lead officers to the fuel tank, which they removed. Inside were multiple packages of hashish, which weighed nearly 65kg.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the Saudi man over to the Public Prosecution for further questioning and trial, police said.
Saudi Arabia imposes extreme penalties for the import, manufacture, possession, and use of both alcohol and illegal drugs. Those found guilty can expect lengthy prison sentences, heavy fines, and possibly deportation. Anyone found dealing in drugs in Saudi Arabia is liable for the death penalty.