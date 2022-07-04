Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the deployment of as many as 1383 male and female nurses at the holy site hospitals to serve pilgrims participating in the Hajj, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Health, the nurses include 556 men, 827 women, 1,237 of whom (89 per cent) are Saudis, and 146 are non-Saudis (11 per cent).
The nurses were distributed to the Holy Sites Hospitals as follows: Mina Emergency Hospital (126), Mina Al Jisr Hospital (134), Mina New Street Hospital (75), Mina Al-Wadi Hospital (175), East Arafat Hospital (82), Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital (85), Namera Hospital (97), Arafat General Hospital (167), Muzdalifah Hospital (51), Jamarat Hospital (62), and health centers in Mina (329).
According to Saudi Press Agency, more than 650,000 pilgrims have so far arrived in the kingdom, coming through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that a total of 294,377 pilgrims left Medina during the past days on their way to the holy sites in Mecca, while the total number of pilgrims remaining in Medina yesterday reached 74,758 pilgrims.