Dubai: More than 65,000 Saudi citizens got jobs in the third quarter of 2021, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, they were hired in accounting, communications, IT, engineering, and restaurant sectors.
Saad Al Hammad, spokesman of the MHRSD, said the ministry employed more than 16,000 men and women in engineering jobs after the Saudisation decision.
“The target was 7,000, but we have gone beyond that and achieved 229 per cent of engineering professions localisation goal,” Al Hammad added.
He clarified that the ministry has employed more than 24,000 men and women in restaurants and cafes sectors, although the target was 19,000.
The ministry also achieved 107 per cent in target in communications and information technology (IT) sectors after employing more than 9,000 men and women.
More than 15,000 men and women have been employed in accounting, while the decision to localise accounting jobs was aimed at getting 9,500 people employed, he added.