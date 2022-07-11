Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented a comprehensive insurance policy for foreign pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom for the Hajj season 2022, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the insurance programme covers individual accidents that result in death or permanent total disability as a result of an accident, as well as the repatriation of the deceased pilgrims’ bodies to their home countries upon the relatives’ request.
In addition to covering cases of COVID-19 infection in terms of institutional quarantine and treatment, it also covers compensation in cases of cancellation or delay of flights leaving the Kingdom.
The scheme aims to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort, in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and to improve the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers.
The programme provides numerous options and solutions that guarantee the provision of timely care so that pilgrims doing the Hajj and Umrah can do so quickly and comfortably and return to their home countries in good health and safety. All local insurance providers are offering the insurance scheme.
Pilgrims can benefit from the programme’s services in the event of infection with COVID-19 through receiving quarantine facility or treatment in the nearest hospital or health center in case they need any treatment.